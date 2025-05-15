Music Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 13th

Get alerts:

Amazon.com, Apple, Alibaba Group, Walt Disney, Spotify Technology, Western Digital, and Sony Group are the seven Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are pre-produced musical compositions or tracks that can be licensed for use in films, videos, advertisements, podcasts and other media projects. They are typically offered by music libraries or online platforms under royalty-free or rights-managed terms. By using stock music, content creators can legally enhance their productions without commissioning custom compositions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.21. 37,208,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,841,079. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.25. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $212.38. 30,831,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,027,181. The company has a market cap of $3.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.54. 11,581,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,602,613. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The company has a market cap of $316.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.53.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,683,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,034,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

NYSE SPOT traded up $5.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $626.77. 1,472,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,199. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $286.21 and a 12-month high of $663.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.34 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $576.15 and a 200-day moving average of $527.61.

Western Digital (WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

WDC traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.88. 4,080,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,356,513. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.42. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $81.55.

Sony Group (SONY)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

NYSE:SONY traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $24.67. 5,359,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,241,173. Sony Group has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $149.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.97.

