National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in National Bank were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,230,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,160,000 after buying an additional 35,910 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in National Bank by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,089,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,984,000 after purchasing an additional 32,983 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in National Bank by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,951,000 after purchasing an additional 29,823 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in National Bank by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 403,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,366,000 after buying an additional 191,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Bank by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NBHC opened at $37.86 on Thursday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $51.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.94.

National Bank Increases Dividend

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). National Bank had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NBHC shares. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on National Bank from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on National Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

