NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Purchases $20,576.00 in Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) Director Jeri J. Harman acquired 10,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 377,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,752. This trade represents a 2.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NN Price Performance
NNBR stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.96. NN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $101.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94.
NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.96 million. NN had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NN Company Profile
NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.
