NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Purchases $20,576.00 in Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) Director Jeri J. Harman acquired 10,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 377,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,752. This trade represents a 2.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NNBR stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.96. NN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $101.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.96 million. NN had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NN by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NN by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of NN by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NN by 0.5% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,249,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NN by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

