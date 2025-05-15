Northern Trust Corp Acquires 161,875 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,679,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $15,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 776.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.71.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $7.32 on Thursday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.82.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $640.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 11,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $92,712.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,473.36. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

