Northern Trust Corp Acquires 98,437 Shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,225,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,437 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in DNOW were worth $15,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DNOW by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of DNOW by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in DNOW by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in DNOW in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in DNOW by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 15,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DNOW from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82. DNOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. DNOW had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

DNOW announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $160.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

