Northern Trust Corp Boosts Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 450,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,543 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $17,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HMN. Barclays PLC increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 336.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 53,961 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 62,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HMN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horace Mann Educators presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $215,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,808,233.59. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $120,693.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,738.98. The trade was a 17.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,816 shares of company stock valued at $543,144. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average of $40.45. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 50.72%.

Horace Mann Educators announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

