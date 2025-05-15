Northern Trust Corp Buys 18,890 Shares of Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 439,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,890 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Seadrill were worth $17,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after buying an additional 118,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,056,000 after buying an additional 16,230 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Seadrill in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,652,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 41,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Seadrill in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,458,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on SDRL shares. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Seadrill in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Seadrill from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $28.00 price objective on Seadrill in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.20.

Shares of NYSE:SDRL opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.48. Seadrill Limited has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $56.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.49.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.69 million. Seadrill had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 27.79%. Equities analysts predict that Seadrill Limited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

