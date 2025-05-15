Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,302 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $17,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPC. StockNews.com downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Santander started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $45.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.14. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $57.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 32.83% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a $6.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Pilgrim’s Pride’s previous special dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

