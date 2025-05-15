Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,059,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,296 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $17,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 742.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 14,087.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Stock Performance

Shares of SPNT opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $19.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.00 million. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 8.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPNT shares. DOWLING & PARTN upgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SiriusPoint in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel S. Loeb sold 4,106,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $56,301,911.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,428,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,257,989.68. The trade was a 30.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

Featured Articles

