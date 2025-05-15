Northern Trust Corp Has $15.15 Million Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 493,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,122 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.86% of Sprout Social worth $15,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPT. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 339.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 69,704 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 5.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 391.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 28,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average is $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $39.75.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $109.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.63 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 40.94% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $832,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,417 shares in the company, valued at $154,347.77. This represents a 84.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $97,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,414.30. This represents a 16.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,639 over the last 90 days. 10.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.69.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

