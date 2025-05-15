Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,755 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Veritex were worth $15,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in Veritex by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 138,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 66,899 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Veritex by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Veritex by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Veritex by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBTX opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.74 and a 52-week high of $31.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $109.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.73 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 43.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VBTX shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Veritex from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James cut Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Hovde Group raised shares of Veritex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Veritex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

