Northern Trust Corp Purchases 15,657 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 761,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,657 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $16,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 279.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.44, a PEG ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $33.97.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $76,028.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,498.72. This represents a 4.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $161,726.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,849.36. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SGRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on Surgery Partners from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

