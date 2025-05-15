Northern Trust Corp Purchases 26,393 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 508,627 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,393 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $17,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,853,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,492,000 after acquiring an additional 582,309 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 937,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,604,000 after acquiring an additional 129,591 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 893,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 684,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $21,212,000. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.34. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

