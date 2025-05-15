Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,546,557 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 203,637 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.96% of Kosmos Energy worth $15,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KOS. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.02.

KOS stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $944.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.46. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $6.33.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $290.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.23 million. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 12.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

