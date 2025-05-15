Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,549 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $17,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,596,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,362,000 after buying an additional 45,653 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 901,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,459,000 after buying an additional 57,804 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 701,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,806,000 after buying an additional 147,341 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,785,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 273,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,204,000 after buying an additional 144,828 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 14,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $454,550.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,974.45. This trade represents a 33.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brenna Mcgibney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $164,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,316.62. This trade represents a 57.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,802 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $45.73 on Thursday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $341.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRUP shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Trupanion from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Trupanion from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Trupanion from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

