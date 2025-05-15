Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,519,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,959 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Enovix were worth $16,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enovix by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,773,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,631 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enovix by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 235,142 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Enovix by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 119,288 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Enovix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 963,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Enovix by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 40,420 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enovix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Enovix from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.27.

In other news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri sold 300,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $2,805,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,045,301 shares in the company, valued at $19,123,564.35. The trade was a 12.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENVX opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.11. Enovix Co. has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $18.68.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 963.17% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

