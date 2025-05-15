Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,252,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,274 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $16,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Harmonic by 414.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 162,727 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Harmonic by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Harmonic by 18.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 38,137 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Harmonic by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Harmonic by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLIT opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $133.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.51 million. Harmonic’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Insider Activity at Harmonic

In other Harmonic news, Director Daniel T. Whalen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,726. This represents a 51.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harmonic Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

