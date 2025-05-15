NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.4% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its position in NVIDIA by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,464,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $196,711,000 after purchasing an additional 50,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.84.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $135.34 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.24 and a 200 day moving average of $127.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

