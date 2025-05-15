NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,180 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 5.1% of Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $36,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.84.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $135.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.24 and a 200 day moving average of $127.14. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

