NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,987 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,961 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $135.34 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.26, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.14.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.84.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

