Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Holdings Trimmed by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 121,032 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Olin were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 246.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on OLN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

OLN stock opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Olin had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 156.86%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

