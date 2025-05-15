Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Receives $6.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.
Several research analysts have weighed in on ORLA shares. Stifel Canada raised shares of Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Securities raised shares of Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Orla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Orla Mining Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -879.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Orla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66.
Orla Mining Company Profile
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.
