Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Receives $6.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORLA shares. Stifel Canada raised shares of Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Securities raised shares of Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Orla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 4.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA grew its stake in Orla Mining by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Orla Mining by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Orla Mining by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 452,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -879.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Orla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

