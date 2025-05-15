Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 325.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,104 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.51% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 27,229 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 482.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 30,225 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,167,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 232,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 24,145 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PTBD opened at $19.45 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $20.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

