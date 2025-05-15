Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC upped their price target on Pan American Silver from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

PAAS opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.53. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $773.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.62 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.14%. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,146,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,397,000 after purchasing an additional 138,028 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,388,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,848,000 after buying an additional 584,017 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,029,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,750,000 after buying an additional 121,764 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,916,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,451,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

