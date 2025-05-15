Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Johanna Roberts Sells 900 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.55, for a total transaction of $268,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,499,494.70. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 24th, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $180,006.00.

On Tuesday, April 1st, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $161,466.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total transaction of $172,458.00.

Shares of PEN opened at $289.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 851.53, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.40. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $310.00.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $324.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.72 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,675,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,825,000 after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Penumbra by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 862,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,815,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 730,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,416,000 after purchasing an additional 138,387 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,913,000 after purchasing an additional 227,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 437.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,159,000 after acquiring an additional 572,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $318.00 price target on shares of Penumbra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.40.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

