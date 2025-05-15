Piper Sandler Cuts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $225.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $234.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FANG. Raymond James dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $214.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Williams Trading set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.09.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $144.82 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $1,426,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 120,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,214,835.05. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Tsuru acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.51 per share, with a total value of $313,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $896,802.30. This represents a 53.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 198,283 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,485,000 after acquiring an additional 43,361 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 631.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 37,246 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 21,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

