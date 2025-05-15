Piper Sandler Lowers Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP) Price Target to $10.00

Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 136.97% from the company’s current price.

Get Prairie Operating alerts:

Separately, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Prairie Operating in a research report on Monday. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Trading Down 3.9%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:PROP opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $113.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 3.13. Prairie Operating has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $13.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Prairie Operating by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Prairie Operating in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Prairie Operating by 321.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Prairie Operating by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Prairie Operating in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 34.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prairie Operating Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prairie Operating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prairie Operating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.