Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 985,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 177,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 40,710 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,465,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,685,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after buying an additional 70,187 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,438,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Plug Power from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plug Power to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $1.75 to $1.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.99.

Plug Power Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $803.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.19.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $133.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.92 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 214.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

