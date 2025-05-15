Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Position Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,038,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,247 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $45,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1,538.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 352.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on POR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $56,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,587.20. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $79,371.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,430.92. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,795 shares of company stock worth $159,946 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 1.1%

POR stock opened at $41.05 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.83.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.94%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

