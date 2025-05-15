Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 4,180 Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,089,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,446,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,361,000 after purchasing an additional 88,506 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,621,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 169,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 231,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 48,641 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LXU has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler set a $10.00 price objective on LSB Industries in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on LSB Industries from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

LXU stock opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.09, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $143.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.79 million. LSB Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

