Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 5,385 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Quanterix during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Quanterix by 219.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Quanterix during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Stock Down 7.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.12. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $30.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.27 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. Analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QTRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Quanterix from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Quanterix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

