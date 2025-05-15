Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in FRP were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRPH. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of FRP by 217.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FRP by 33.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FRP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of FRP by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FRP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $793,000. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRP Stock Performance

Shares of FRPH opened at $26.30 on Thursday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.37 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.75 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.65.

FRP Company Profile

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

