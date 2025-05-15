Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 4,100 Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Enhabit were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Enhabit by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 213,774 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Enhabit by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 949,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 37,380 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Enhabit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Enhabit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Shares of Enhabit stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Enhabit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $536.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $259.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.11 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Enhabit Company Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

