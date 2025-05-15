Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 48,005 Shares of FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,005 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in FuboTV were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in FuboTV by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of FuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of FuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.19. FuboTV Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FUBO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on FuboTV from $6.40 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on FuboTV from $3.35 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Huber Research upgraded FuboTV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $3.50 price objective on FuboTV in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John Janedis sold 25,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $107,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

