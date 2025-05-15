Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $397,000 Position in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,914 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Blend Labs were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Blend Labs alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLND. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blend Labs by 697.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,733,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,337 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $6,765,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Blend Labs by 1,230.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,576,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,901 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $5,722,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Blend Labs by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,714,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLND has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Blend Labs from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Blend Labs from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Blend Labs from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Blend Labs Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:BLND opened at $3.60 on Thursday. Blend Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.29.

About Blend Labs

(Free Report)

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.