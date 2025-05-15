Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $411,000 Stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 161,290 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,263,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,054,000 after acquiring an additional 397,301 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 963,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 270,480 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 27,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,797,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBI opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.20. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.73 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Janus International Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

