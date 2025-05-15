Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 11,248 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TrueBlue in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TrueBlue in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in TrueBlue by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in TrueBlue by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in TrueBlue in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TrueBlue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd.

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $160.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.39. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.65.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $370.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.37 million. TrueBlue had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Taryn R. Owen bought 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $75,645.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 414,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,696.08. This trade represents a 3.17% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl Schweihs bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,943.75. This represents a 6.39% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 25,235 shares of company stock valued at $151,271 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

