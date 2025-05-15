PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in PriceSmart were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 536.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3,905.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 393.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 17,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $101.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.75. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.51 and a twelve month high of $108.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Activity at PriceSmart

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Kovaleski sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $90,361.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,483.15. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total transaction of $54,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,825,400.92. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

