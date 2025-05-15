Promising Artificial Intelligence Stocks Worth Watching – May 12th

Get alerts:

Super Micro Computer, Tempus AI, and Salesforce are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is developing or applying AI technologies—such as machine learning, neural networks, robotics, and natural language processing—or embedding those technologies into their products and services. By investing in AI stocks, market participants gain exposure to the growth potential and transformative impact of AI-driven innovation across industries like healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and consumer technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of SMCI stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 32,833,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,726,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.36. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $101.40.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Shares of NASDAQ TEM traded up $2.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.14. The company had a trading volume of 10,789,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,038,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion and a PE ratio of -8.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Tempus AI has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $91.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.05.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM stock traded up $10.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $286.37. 2,364,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,830,436. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $212.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

