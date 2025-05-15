Promising Ecommerce Stocks Worth Watching – May 13th

Get alerts:

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, and GameStop are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves selling goods or services online. They encompass a range of firms from large marketplaces and direct-to-consumer brands to software providers that power digital storefronts. Investors in ecommerce stocks typically look for growth driven by rising internet adoption and shifting consumer shopping habits. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $95.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,397,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,867,663. Walmart has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.14. The firm has a market cap of $767.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

CL traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,236,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,728. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.39.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GameStop stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,473,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,926,130. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.40 and a beta of -0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.75. GameStop has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $64.83.

