Promising Penny Stocks To Follow Now – May 13th

BigBear.ai, iCoreConnect, Mogo, Wolfspeed, Microvast, CNS Pharmaceuticals, and Plug Power are the seven Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small companies that trade at low prices—typically under $5 per share—and are often found on over-the-counter markets rather than major exchanges. Because they have low trading volumes and limited financial disclosure, they tend to be highly volatile and less liquid than large-cap stocks. While they can offer the potential for significant gains, they also carry a higher risk of price manipulation and substantial investment losses. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

NYSE:BBAI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 84,334,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,426,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65. BigBear.ai has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

iCoreConnect (ICCT)

iCoreConnect Inc., a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company’s products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution.

iCoreConnect stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.26. 98,228,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,782,847. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.55. iCoreConnect has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $27.72.

Mogo (MOGO)

Mogo Inc. operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

Mogo stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.53. 128,025,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,706. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. Mogo has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $2.68.

Wolfspeed (WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Shares of WOLF traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,215,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,831,389. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86.

Microvast (MVST)

Microvast Holdings, Inc. provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Shares of MVST traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,947,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,873,028. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Microvast has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (CNSP)

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 88,739,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,313. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.67. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $800.00.

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

PLUG traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $0.81. 158,357,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,765,787. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $829.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

