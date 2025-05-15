Promising Shipping Stocks To Watch Today – May 13th

Get alerts:

Shopify, United Parcel Service, Blackstone, Carrier Global, and Etsy are the five Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that own, operate or manage cargo vessels used in maritime transport. Their performance tends to track global trade volumes, freight rate indices (such as the Baltic Dry Index) and factors like fuel costs and vessel supply. Investors in shipping stocks often seek exposure to economic cycles driven by import/export demand and geopolitical developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.84. 13,912,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,244,365. Shopify has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The firm has a market cap of $139.63 billion, a PE ratio of 69.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.23.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Shares of UPS traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,731,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043,405. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $153.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.45.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

BX traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.57. 3,050,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,775,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.05.

Carrier Global (CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.69. 4,906,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,582,063. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Etsy (ETSY)

Etsy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

NASDAQ ETSY traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $46.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,160,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,872,791. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.78. Etsy has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $66.93.

