Promising Waste Management Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 13th

Waste Management, Rockwell Automation, Halliburton, GFL Environmental, CEMEX, Fluor, and Tetra Tech are the seven Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide services related to the collection, disposal, recycling and treatment of municipal, industrial or hazardous waste. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to a sector whose revenues typically correlate with economic activity and regulatory requirements. As demand for sustainable waste solutions grows, well‐positioned firms in this industry can offer both stable cash flows and potential long-term growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Waste Management stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.90. 1,863,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,484. The firm has a market cap of $89.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.44 and its 200-day moving average is $221.37. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $196.59 and a 52 week high of $239.32.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $10.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.22. 912,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,076. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $310.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

NYSE:HAL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,549,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,353,713. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.08.

GFL Environmental (GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Shares of GFL traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,379,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,937. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 1.08. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.94 and its 200 day moving average is $45.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CEMEX (CX)

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

NYSE CX traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.81. 16,606,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,013,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.41. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $8.10.

Fluor (FLR)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Shares of NYSE FLR traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,052,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,868. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.65. Fluor has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Tetra Tech (TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc. provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Shares of TTEK stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,826. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.22. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 0.92.

