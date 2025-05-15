PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of PVH worth $22,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of PVH by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of PVH by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PVH by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of PVH by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $86.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.77. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $59.28 and a 12 month high of $124.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.08. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.42%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

