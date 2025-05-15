Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.32.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of RPD stock opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $44.48.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 130.41% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $210.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rapid7

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 12,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $290,179.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,774.80. The trade was a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth $12,050,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

