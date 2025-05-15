Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Holdings in FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FibroBiologics by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 26,001 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FibroBiologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroBiologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroBiologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of FibroBiologics by 363.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 31,331 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of FibroBiologics in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of FibroBiologics in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ:FBLG opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72. FibroBiologics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $13.59.

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that FibroBiologics, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.

