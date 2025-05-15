Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,154 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in LivePerson by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 33,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vanessa Pegueros sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,993.70. The trade was a 17.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony John Sabino sold 111,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $108,799.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,243,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,942.62. This trade represents a 3.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,204 shares of company stock valued at $287,471 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LPSN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

LivePerson Price Performance

LPSN opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $76.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.23). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 111.48% and a negative net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

Further Reading

