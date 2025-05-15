Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,953 Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,953 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fossil Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,386 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the fourth quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 4th quarter valued at $810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of FOSL stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fossil Group ( NASDAQ:FOSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 10.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fossil Group

About Fossil Group

(Free Report)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.