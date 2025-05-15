Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in Gaxos.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:GXAI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Gaxos.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:GXAI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaxos.ai by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 17,663 shares in the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gaxos.ai stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Gaxos.ai Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65.

Gaxos.ai Inc engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms.

