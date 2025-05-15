Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 12,000 CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CS Disco by 291.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 30,456 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CS Disco by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 101,391 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CS Disco during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in CS Disco during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CS Disco by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of CS Disco in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

CS Disco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAW opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $248.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.05. CS Disco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $7.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 million. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 38.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CS Disco, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CS Disco

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 13,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $68,227.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 865,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,465.67. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,995 shares of company stock valued at $118,818. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

